Over the course of several months he discussed with leaders of European countries a “denser integration of Canada and its 41 million inhabitants into the EU.” In connection with an escalation of a trade war of Ottawa and Washington, Carney tries to take relations with the EU onto a new level, the publication indicates. The prime minister proposed to European leaders to make Canada an associated member of the European Union, and the EU, usually not distinguishing itself by flexibility in the question of membership, displayed openness to a discussion of the initiative of Ottawa.

According to its information, Carney commissioned his special envoy in Europe to study the most ambitious variants of a drawing-together with the European Union that do not presuppose full-fledged membership in the association or in its single market. As is noted, the prime minister informed advisers that he intends “to reorient the economy and public life of Canada, which throughout half a century” were in many ways tied to the United States.

Representative of the United States on trade talks Jamieson Greer in August stated that Ottawa refused a advantageous, in the opinion of Washington, bilateral trade deal. In connection with this on 22 August American 50-percent import duties on certain categories of Canadian goods entered into force. Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney stated that Ottawa will introduce reciprocal duties against Washington; at the same time he emphasized that between the United States and Canada a “trade war” began. Then Trump announced that the United States plan to introduce from 1 January 2027 50-percent duties on Canadian automobiles, auto parts, and steel. On 8 September reciprocal duties of Ottawa on American products entered into force.