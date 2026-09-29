After renewed U.S. strikes, Trump predicts a swift end to the Iran war

U.S. President Donald Trump said at an artificial intelligence conference in Washington that the war with Iran would end “very soon,” TASS reported.

“Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They are doing very badly. This will end very soon,” Trump said, adding that, in his view, oil prices would begin to fall after the conflict with the Islamic Republic is settled.

He also said the war against Iran would go down in history as “one of the most important things” done under his administration. “In essence, that is one of the most important things,” he added.

The United States and Israel began the war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. On the night of July 8, however, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Before the conflict, about 25 percent of global oil trade and about 20 percent of liquefied natural gas passed through the strait.