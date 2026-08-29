AFU Attacked Russia's Rostov Region with Drones - Seven Civilians Injured

Seven civilians were injured in a massive Ukrainian drone attack on the Rostov Region, RIA Novosti reports, citing Governor Yury Slyusar.

"Four people were hospitalized in Rostov-on-Don: two adults and two children. One child is in serious condition," he wrote on the Max platform.

Three more people sought medical attention in the Aksaysky District of the region. The drone's debris crash caused a fire in a forest belt. Details are being clarified, Slyusar added.

In the Bagayevsky District, two private homes were damaged, and in the Proletarsky District, two apartment buildings. Residents are being evacuated, and temporary shelters have been set up for them.

Furthermore, Ukrainian militants attacked the Ozon logistics facility located in the region.

"A small fire broke out, but it was immediately extinguished. We evacuated all employees in advance. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," the company stated.

They noted that the complex is currently temporarily out of service and is being inspected by emergency services.