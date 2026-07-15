AFU Received Batch of Shells from New Rheinmetall Plant

Germany is increasing military production for Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have received the first batch of ammunition from the new Rheinmetall artillery plant in Unterlüß .

The first shipment includes a five-digit number of shells, as well as propellant charges. These include the latest RH1412 shells. More than half of the ordered ammunition has already been delivered to Ukraine. The remainder is scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2026.

It was previously announced that Rheinmetall won a contract worth "tens of billions of euros" to supply military equipment to Ukraine.