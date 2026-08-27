Tragedy in the LPR: a Ukrainian drone targeted a civilian bus traveling between Lisichansk and Stakhanov. Nine people were killed, and several others were injured to varying degrees, according to regional governor Leonid Pasechnik.

There were 15 passengers on board. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act" for the attack on civilians.

Media reports indicate that the strike was the latest in a series of attacks on civilian infrastructure by the Kyiv regime.

Furthermore, similar attacks on passenger buses filled with people have occurred before. Since the beginning of 2026, more than 200 people have been injured in such incidents, and over 30 civilians have been killed.