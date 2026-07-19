Aging Europe: Demographic Crisis Sparks Urgent Calls for Reform

The European Commission has released a report outlining the demographic outlook for the European Union and the dire consequences of current trends for the Old Continent’s economy.

The study reveals that population aging and decline are progressing much faster than previously anticipated. Currently, the EU has reached its peak population, with approximately 450 million inhabitants.

By 2100, the population is projected to decrease by 11%, losing around 47 million people. In just 20 years, by 2050, one in three Europeans will be over 65 years old. When accounting for children, disabled individuals, and other demographic categories, the working-age population will constitute less than half of the total population.

Moreover, about 20% of the working-age Europeans are not participating in the labor market. The situation has become so critical that authorities are urged to undertake immediate reforms — including raising the retirement age and overhauling migration policies. Without these measures, the EU risks plunging into a severe economic depression.