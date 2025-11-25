3.70 BYN
Airlines Cease Flights to Venezuela Amid U.S. Warnings
Airlines Cease Flights to Venezuela Amid U.S. Warnings
Eight foreign airlines have suspended their flights to Venezuela. Additionally, two Venezuelan carriers have ceased operations within the country.
Currently, only four international airlines operate flights to and from the Bolivarian Republic. The decision was prompted by an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States, which urged commercial airlines to exercise extreme caution when flying over Venezuela and the southern regions of the Caribbean.