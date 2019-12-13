Protest rally takes place in front of Armenian government building in center of Yerevan

About 500 people came to the rally. Those gathered are shouting anti-government slogans and accusing the country's leadership and personally Prime Minister Pashinyan that their policies have led to the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Namely to the escalation of the conflict. Stepanakert has been massively shelled, residents are hiding in bomb shelters. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that it was conducting "anti-terrorist measures of local character" in Nagorno-Karabakh. Their goal is called "restoration of the constitutional order", as well as the expulsion of Armenian armed forces. The agency called regular shelling by the Armenian military and their mining of territories the reason for the start of the operation. In his turn, the Armenian Defense Ministry denied the information that Armenian armed forces are present in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, humanitarian corridors and refugee reception points have been opened to ensure evacuation of the population from the dangerous area. The unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic appealed to Azerbaijan to sit at the negotiating table. Azerbaijan is ready to meet with representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh, the Presidential Administration said.