Al Jazeera: Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza destroyed, dozens dead

Jabalia refugee camp in the northern part of Gaza was destroyed as a result of bombing, writes BELTA with reference to Al Jazeera.

As it was noted in the report, the buildings on the territory of the camp houses hundreds of citizens. The exact number of dead and wounded as a result of the explosion is still unknown.

Dr. Mads Gilbert, a pro-Palestinian activist who has been working in Gaza, told Al Jazeera, citing his sources on the ground, "The latest figures I have received are about 100 killed and 300 wounded." He also pointed out that "the hospital system in the Gaza Strip cannot accommodate 300 new wounded." According to his information, 15 civilian homes in the Jabalia were damaged. Gilbert, meanwhile, noted that the main al-Shifa hospital will run out of fuel on Nov. 1.

The director of the hospital in the Gaza Strip also told Al Jazeera TV that dozens of people were killed in the strike on Jabalia refugee camp. He added that the hospital could not yet report the total number of casualties as it was still counting victims.

Gaza's Interior Ministry blamed Israel for the air attack on homes in a residential area of the Jabalia refugee camp.