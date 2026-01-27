The EU Council has decided to completely ban Russian gas supplies to the European Union from 2027. According to political scientist and representative of the "Poland - East" association, Aleksander Jacek, countries have already felt economic vulnerability and loss of competitiveness. And the situation will only worsen.

According to the expert, gas in Europe is currently twice as expensive, and it is also unstable, as it is bought on exchanges at either low or high prices. "Over the past month, its price has almost doubled on the stock exchange due to weather problems and transportation difficulties in America, which are also expensive. So, instead of a stable system, we've got an expensive and unstable one, but the Americans have benefited by replacing Russian companies with American liquefied gas," the political scientist noted.