Russian experts note that the crisis in Europe stems from Brussels' long-standing strategy and political maneuvering, which have driven the economy toward disaster.

Alexander Frolov, Deputy Director of the MGIMO MIEP and Editor-in-Chief of the InfoTEK portal, explains:

"The energy crisis there has become chronic. That doesn't mean it will be permanent—ceaseless and unending. It’s like a chronic illness: there’s remission, followed by flare-ups. Things seem fine—normal—and then suddenly everything hurts, your bones ache, and your tail falls off. That’s roughly the situation. Unless Europe learns the lessons of these crises, they will keep recurring, and the scale will grow larger each time. Moreover, at some point, they might mistake the negative processes unfolding around them for signs of great success. Take the drop in gas demand, for instance; it is not merely an indication of industrial trouble. One need only look at the industrial production indicator published by Eurostat. It isn't Russia doing the math, nor is it the BRICS nations gathering to badmouth Europe. No, this comes from Eurostat. If we look at the indicator for Germany, we see a decline of more than 10% compared to the late 2010s. That is a massive drop—a 10% decline instead of the annual growth of 1–2% one would expect."