Algeria recognizes French colonialism as crime and demands official apology

Members of the National People's Assembly unanimously voted for the corresponding bill. Among the crimes cited are extrajudicial executions, torture, and rape, as well as nuclear tests conducted on Algerian territory and the plunder of the country's natural resources. The document also demands an official apology from Paris.

