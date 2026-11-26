During the federal budget debate in Germany, the opposition demanded an accounting for every single euro cent.

According to their calculations, support for Kyiv is already costing German taxpayers 18 billion euros annually, even as the country’s own economy is buckling under the strain.

Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, took to the Bundestag podium to accuse Chancellor Merz of political shortsightedness.

"When it comes to funding Ukraine, money is found quickly and easily. It is incomprehensible why funds are being directed to one of the most corrupt countries in the world—a place where, according to the Federal Court of Auditors, data on expenditures is neither reliable nor transparent. That is precisely why you are cutting back on oversight—to continue your 'debt orgies.' Your 'coalition of the willing' is, in fact, a 'coalition of the helpless.' Peace in Europe is only possible with the participation of both Russia and the United States. For the sake of your own vanity, Mr. Merz, you are driving Germany into isolation and pushing the country to the brink of bankruptcy. The record of your government is an absolute catastrophe," Weidel declared.

She argued that it is high time for Berlin to focus on its own citizens and its shattered economy, rather than paying for the debts of others. Yet, the EU’s ruling elite remains deaf to these calls; in Brussels, they continue to push through new, multi-billion-euro tranches for Kyiv, even as divisions among the member states themselves continue to deepen.