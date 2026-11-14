All departures in the U.S. suspended for several hours

The number of flights delayed or canceled in the U.S. due to a system failure has exceeded 15,000, TASS reports.

According to the specialized tracking portal FlightAware, 8,501 flights "within, into, or out of the U.S." were delayed, while 7,218 flights were canceled.

Earlier, due to issues with air traffic control equipment, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suspended departures from all airports across the country for approximately 4.5 hours. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy stated that the disruption was caused by outdated equipment, and that the U.S. Congress would need to allocate $50 billion for its replacement.