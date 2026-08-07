All rivers and lakes in England found contaminated with toxic chemicals

All rivers and lakes in England are contaminated with toxic chemicals, and the water composition in these bodies of water does not meet requirements, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Guardian newspaper.

"If chemical concentrations exceed established standards, a water body does not meet the requirements for good chemical status. According to the latest assessment, not a single body of water in England passed this test," the publication states.

The test covered persistent pollutants, including microplastics, as well as other hazardous substances.

The Environment Agency explained that the main causes of the unsatisfactory results were mercury, perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, and polybrominated diphenyl ethers. These substances are virtually non-degradable in the environment and can accumulate in water and living organisms.

According to the agency's forecast, England's surface waters will not achieve good ecological status until 2063, when the concentration of persistent pollutants should decrease to acceptable levels.

Currently, only 14% of England's surface waters meet these standards. This figure is lower than in the previous 2019 assessment, but the agency noted that direct comparison of the data is difficult due to changes.