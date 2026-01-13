news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6a8428c4-4936-4458-b9ad-cc446601af99/conversions/f80cd42c-2e9a-464e-bca5-aabc4087a109-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6a8428c4-4936-4458-b9ad-cc446601af99/conversions/f80cd42c-2e9a-464e-bca5-aabc4087a109-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6a8428c4-4936-4458-b9ad-cc446601af99/conversions/f80cd42c-2e9a-464e-bca5-aabc4087a109-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6a8428c4-4936-4458-b9ad-cc446601af99/conversions/f80cd42c-2e9a-464e-bca5-aabc4087a109-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Poland will be left without European funding for arms, at least for the time being. Warsaw's application for €43 billion from the SAFE fund, from which the EU allocates €150 billion to member states in the first phase, has been rejected.

This was a warning to the Poles of their excessive appetite: expecting to get a third of the total amount was too much.

Furthermore, the European Commission planned the funds to be spent in partnership with several countries at once, and Poland has no intention of sharing. Warsaw's application will now be postponed, which, for bureaucrats, means a very long time.

Poland composed its defense budget for the current year with the firm belief that €43 billion would definitely be allocated. Apparently, the country will now have to reduce military procurement volumes, as well as the full deployment of the notorious "eastern shield" on the Belarusian-Russian border.