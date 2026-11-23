According to the Polish Border Guard, nearly 260 foreigners were expelled from the country over the past week, the largest number being Ukrainian citizens, RIA Novosti reports.

"From November 16 to 22, nearly 260 foreigners left Poland based on the decision on the obligation to return," the report states.

It clarifies that the most frequently voluntarily obligated citizens to leave Poland were Ukrainian (79), Belarusian (23), and Moldovan (22).

Meanwhile, the most frequently forcibly expelled citizens from Poland were Ukrainian (37), Georgian (6), and Uzbek (4).

The Border Guard explained that those expelled from Poland over the past week included, among others, those convicted of assisting in organizing an illegal border crossing, driving while intoxicated and without a driver's license, aggression and threats against others, as well as against civil servants in the performance of their official duties, illegal trafficking of narcotic or psychotropic substances, and punishable threats.