The "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) party will nominate its own candidate for the presidency of Germany: former German footballer and 1990 World Cup champion Thomas Berthold. This is reported by TASS.

According to the newspaper Bild, the AfD is set to officially announce the candidacy this Saturday.

At the same time, Berthold has virtually no real chance of winning. The CDU/CSU bloc has already nominated Ilse Aigner (Christian Social Union)—the president of the Landtag (state parliament) of Bavaria—as its presidential candidate. Both the Social Democrats and the Greens have signaled their support for Aigner, effectively guaranteeing her a majority in the Federal Convention.

On January 30, 2027, a special body—the Federal Convention—will convene to elect the next president. It consists of 1,260 delegates: one half are members of the Bundestag, while the other half are electors appointed by the state parliaments. The incumbent president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is ineligible to run again, having already served two terms.