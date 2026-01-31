In the United States, the internal situation is rapidly intensifying. For several weeks now, Minneapolis has become the epicenter of widespread protests sparked by tragic incidents involving the deaths of individuals during immigration agency operations. These demonstrations have escalated into clashes with federal agents, exposing deep-seated contradictions between Washington and local authorities.

Typically, as the U.S. approaches another electoral cycle, the nation plunges into its customary rhythm of political upheaval, where each new crisis appears as an extension of the last, and the streets transform into a backdrop for an endless saga of power struggles. In early 2026, just before the Congressional elections, events in Minneapolis became precisely such an episode—vivid, painful, almost cinematic. A city that has long served as a battleground for ideological conflicts was once again thrust into the national spotlight. Having endured the waves of Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, Minneapolis found itself once more immersed in street turbulence. All of this was ignited by a tragedy—the deaths of two protesters—that set off another cycle of American political chaos.

It all began with a tragedy that, in another country, might have remained a localized incident, but in the United States inevitably became a national symbol. Alex Pretti, a U.S. citizen, was killed during a migration raid. Federal agents claimed he posed a threat, while state authorities argued he was killed unjustifiably.

The second death, that of activist Renée Good, only heightened tensions. Video footage showed her vehicle blocking the agents’ path—some saw her act as a desperate protest, others as an aggressive interference with federal operations. As is often the case in America, two versions of truth clashed head-on, each side declaring theirs to be the only valid one.

But this was merely the spark. The flames ignited when local officials—the governor of Minnesota and the mayor of Minneapolis—demanded the federal ICE agents to leave the city. In response, Donald Trump issued a threat to deploy troops, viewing the situation from a starkly different perspective.

Trump, as always, found himself at the center of the storm:

“You hear a lot about Minneapolis. But across the country, we’ve neutralized thousands of hardened, violent criminals. They don’t tell you that in Washington, crime is now practically nonexistent. Over the past year, we’ve reduced murders more than any other administration in our history.”

Historical parallels are unavoidable. Over the past two decades, the U.S. has endured a series of crises: the post-9/11 era of heightened alertness and expanded powers for law enforcement; the 2008 financial collapse that shattered trust in economic stability; the deepening political polarization during Barack Obama’s presidency, with divisions over healthcare, immigration, and racial issues. Then came the pandemic, BLM protests, the storming of the Capitol, waves of migration—all layered into a persistent atmosphere of tension. In a country where judicial culture is built on contesting interpretations, truth has become a trophy fought over by politicians, journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens alike.

Carrie Ward, a suburban resident of Minneapolis, remarks:

“The fact that federal agents come into my neighborhood and take people, even when in 70% of cases they’re not criminals, just doesn’t sit right with me.”

Minneapolis has transformed into a city akin to Maidan—streets now serve as battlegrounds of political confrontation. Activists from across the nation have gathered—prepared, trained, adept at working with cameras, knowing how to craft striking images. Celebrities—actors, musicians, bloggers—have turned the protests into media spectacles.

Natalie Portman, the American actress, expressed:

“Unfortunately, we are witnessing a terrible moment in our country, when the federal government is attacking peaceful residents in our own cities. We cannot ignore what ICE is doing to our nation.”

Trump remains at the epicenter of the chaos. He demands cooperation from Democrats, accuses governors and mayors of inciting rebellion, speaks of sabotage, concealment of information, and claims that local authorities are failing to protect ICE personnel.

Democrats respond with threats of government shutdown, accusations of authoritarianism, and calls for resistance. Even within the Republican Party, a split has emerged—five members are calling for investigations into the incidents, casting doubt on the president himself. All this unfolds against the backdrop of upcoming midterm elections, where each death, protest, and video clip becomes a piece in the larger political chess game.

Tucker Carlson, a prominent American journalist, comments:

“We are witnessing the unraveling of the social fabric, of government, perhaps even of the nation itself. This is one of the most serious moments in our history. The reactions of the administration, local authorities, and Minnesota’s leadership will determine the country’s future path.”

Since January 2026, Minneapolis is not merely a chapter in America’s ongoing political drama but a symptom of a deeper, more profound crisis. A nation that once meddled in the affairs of others now faces its own reflection—what it once called “color revolutions” now unfolding within its borders. Organizers, scripts, media campaigns, emotional slogans, and street mobilizations—all seem to mirror a frighteningly familiar image.