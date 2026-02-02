America’s “Two-Bullet” Hunt: How U.S. Strikes on Iran Hit Russia and China

The recent escalation of tensions around Iran and the looming threat of U.S. military intervention are not merely a localized Middle Eastern crisis. According to national security expert Alexander Tishchenko, Washington’s focus extends far beyond Tehran. The United States is strategically targeting two of its main geopolitical rivals: Russia and China. In an interview on “Current Affairs,” Tishchenko explains why U.S. actions in the Middle East should be viewed as part of a global strategy to contain alternative centers of power.

“Washington’s approach to Iran is essentially a hunt for two rabbits: Russia and China, primarily,” Tishchenko states.

A Continuation of the “Venezuela Scenario” on a New Stage

The expert sees this as a continuation of the “Venezuela saga,” but on a different theater. Iran is a critical nexus for both Russia and China: for Moscow, it’s a key partner in developing the North-South transport corridor; for Beijing, it’s a strategic energy supplier, with up to 80-90% of Iran’s oil exports flowing to China under favorable terms.

Pressure on Iran, Tishchenko argues, is effectively a proxy strike against Moscow’s and Beijing’s economic and strategic projects, an attempt to block their influence in the region.

Energy Politics and Strategic Disruption

Another goal, according to the analyst, is artificially inflating global energy prices by threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz—through which 20% of the world’s oil and gas pass.

“At prices around $150 per barrel, it would be extremely problematic for the world, especially Europe,” Tishchenko warns.

U.S. Strategy to Minimize Impact

However, he notes that the U.S. can soften the blow to its own economy by releasing strategic reserves and maintaining domestic fuel prices at manageable levels—around $50-70 per barrel—thus also bolstering the internal political standing of the Biden administration.

A Dual Focus: Greenland and Iran

Tishchenko points out that America’s simultaneous interest in Greenland (as a northern strategic point) and Iran (in the south) is part of a broader strategy to block Russia along all transit corridors.

“America has shifted from targeting centers of power to attacking alternatives and peripheries,” the expert explains. The new approach aims to suppress any attempts to create alternatives to U.S. dominance and the dollar, including strengthening entities like BRICS.

Potential Backfire and Growing Alliances

He warns that aggressive U.S. policies could have unintended consequences. Instead of isolating Russia and China, Washington might provoke them to respond with closer military and political cooperation.

“By working against Iran, the U.S. is already pushing Russia and China away from economic collaboration toward military-political alliances—probably because they see no other options today,” Tishchenko emphasizes.

Questioning U.S. Military Power

The analyst also questions the sustainability of Washington’s “force projection” strategy. Maintaining massive military deployments, such as aircraft carrier groups costing around $2.7 million daily, is extremely costly—even for the U.S. itself.

“This approach is outdated and rigid; it no longer puts pressure on China or Russia,” Tishchenko asserts.