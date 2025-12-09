American fighter jets spent approximately 40 minutes in Venezuelan airspace

US F-18 fighter jets entered Venezuelan airspace and remained there for approximately 40 minutes, TASS reported, citing the Miami Herald and Flightradar data.

The flight path of the American fighter jets lay between the states of Zulia and Falcon, which are key to Venezuela's energy sector. The aircraft flew less than 160 kilometers from Maracaibo, the country's second-largest city, and over Lake Maracaibo, which holds billions of barrels of oil reserves.

The publication states that the airspace in which the fighter jets were operating is of strategic importance. It is a transit point for fishing vessels and oil tankers servicing refineries in Zulia and Falcon. The city of Maracaibo is home to one of the main air bases of the Venezuelan Air Force.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has repeatedly warned that his country faces the most serious threat of invasion in 100 years from the United States, seeking to seize the world's largest proven oil reserves. Washington has unsubstantiated accusations that the Venezuelan government is not sufficiently combating drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed a strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 service members to the Caribbean Sea. Since September, US forces have sunk at least 20 speedboats in the region, killing more than 80 people.