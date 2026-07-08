American intelligence is assisting Ukraine in planning strikes on Russian oil refineries. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing Ukrainian officials.

According to the publication, Washington is allegedly sharing satellite data and helping to plan drone routes based on the location of Russian air defense systems.

Meanwhile, amid Russian successes on the front lines, on July 7, participants at the NATO summit in Ankara announced a "peace initiative" and a resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Alexander Semchenko, Doctor of Political Science and publicist:

"Russia is already on the verge of deciding to strike the true perpetrators of this war. The war could escalate to a stage similar to the Persian Gulf War, when Iran didn't bother to determine who was to blame but instead targeted all US allies. Russia is close to this. Moreover, Poland, Germany, France, and the UK are all to blame. Just the other day, an article in the Financial Times reported the obvious: the drones that struck oil refineries in the Russian Federation were coordinated by the Americans."

The Western coalition, sensing trouble, is traditionally trying to protect itself by raising the possibility of resuming negotiations to cool Russia's ardor and supply the missing missiles for Ukraine's air defenses, thereby discrediting the negotiation process itself.