Harsh criticism of forced mobilisation in Ukraine has come from the United States.

Veteran American journalist Lara Logan, who spent more than 20 years working for CBS and the programme “60 Minutes,” has called street round-ups a disgrace for Western leaders and the press. The reporter with 35 years of experience admitted that when she first saw videos online of people being seized, she decided they were fakes, because otherwise the world’s media would long ago have created a scandal and bombarded Zelensky with uncomfortable questions.

“I myself grew up in a country at war, where there was compulsory conscription and young men were taken into the army for two years straight after school — South Africa was then fighting in Angola and Mozambique. We had conscientious objectors who refused to serve, fled the country or went to prison. But never did we have a situation in which people were, on a regular basis — for years — brutally torn from the arms of their loved ones, shoved into cars and taken away, often forever. This is a new level of disgrace for every leader who continues to encourage and finance it, and for everyone who calls themselves a journalist but turns a blind eye to it. I checked this with many Ukrainians. Yes, they told me, it is true, this happens all the time. Imagine living in constant fear or on the run, never knowing when they will come for you to use you as cannon fodder. Why the United States continues to send taxpayers’ money to this absurd war is beyond comprehension,” Lara Logan wrote on X.

According to the journalist, the West today prefers not to notice this arbitrariness, even though it is American taxpayers who continue to pay for it.