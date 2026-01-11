American Media: White House Orders Greenland Seizure Plan

On January 12, the American President made a series of harsh statements against several countries. Donald Trump, for example, promised that the United States would take Greenland one way or another.

The world's largest island, home to rich but hard-to-recover reserves of oil, gas, uranium, and coal. The new special envoy of the American President, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, stated that during World War II, when Denmark was unable to do so, the United States defended Greenland's sovereignty, and then Copenhagen occupied it.

According to American media, Trump has already ordered the military to develop a plan to seize the autonomous region. Judging by the new statements, the document will be short.

Trump: The US must take control of Greenland to prevent it from being seized by Russia or China

Donald Trump, US President:

"If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will take it – and I won't let that happen. One way or another, we'll have Greenland. Greenland's defense is essentially two dog sleds, you know that? You know what their defense is? Two dog sleds. Meanwhile, there are Russian and Chinese destroyers and submarines all over the place. We won't let that happen. And if it affects NATO, it affects NATO. But, you know, they need us far more than we need them."

Members of the US administration plan to meet with Danish officials on Wednesday. Europeans, however, have criticized Trump's statements, saying they create uncertainty within NATO.

Swedish Defense Minister Poul Johnson has acknowledged this. A group of European countries, led by the UK and Germany, are discussing plans for a military presence on the island, Bloomberg adds. Germany, according to the agency, will propose creating a joint NATO mission to protect the Arctic region.

Trump is also escalating the situation around Venezuela, calling himself the acting president of the Bolivarian Republic. However, he later admitted he was joking.

Trump also commented on Iran: according to him, Tehran has requested talks with Washington, but the US may have to act before the meeting. He also stated that Iran appears to be crossing a red line due to its harsh suppression of protests.