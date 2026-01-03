American Terrorism in Venezuela: How the U.S. Is Reviving Imperial Habits Under Pretext of Justice

These days, the world has witnessed an event that, even by the most modest estimates, is among the most daring and controversial in modern history. On the night of January 3, 2026, the U.S. armed forces carried out a large-scale operation in Venezuela under the codename "Absolute Resolve."

As a result of airstrikes on military facilities in Caracas and a raid by the elite Delta Force unit, President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Silia Flores, were captured and taken to the United States. They are now in New York, where they face charges of drug-terrorism.

This is an unprecedented step: the capture of a legitimately elected head of a sovereign state on its territory. Trump called the operation brilliant and announced that the U.S. would temporarily take control of Venezuela to ensure a transitional period, while American companies would restore influence over the country's oil infrastructure.

Alexander Lukashenko strongly condemned the act of aggression by the United States against Venezuela. The President of Belarus spoke about the consequences recently in an interview with U.S. journalists. "This will be the second Vietnam," emphasized the Belarusian leader.

Explosions from aerial shells woke the residents of the Venezuelan capital deep in the night — around 2 a.m. The operation against the Bolivarian Republic involved 150 aircraft.

Diosdado Cabello, Minister of Internal Affairs of Venezuela:

"Already 28 weeks have passed since the first threats, and they carried out a treacherous, vile attack on sleeping people, on a sleeping nation. They cowardly attacked these people."

Diosdado Cabello, Minister of Internal Affairs of Venezuela

President Donald Trump ordered the operation a few hours before the intervention. Only the immediate circle of the politician was informed. Contrary to legal recommendations, Congress was not informed beforehand about the strike on Venezuela — Trump feared leaks of information.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"By my order, the Armed Forces of the United States carried out a special military operation in the Venezuelan capital. It was an attack like nothing the world has seen since World War II. All of Venezuela's military potential was disabled when our armed forces, cooperating with U.S. law enforcement agencies, successfully captured Maduro deep into the night. It was dark, and much of Caracas's lights were turned off thanks to certain expert knowledge we possess."

Donald Trump, President of the United States

According to the Colombian president, at least 11 military facilities in Venezuela were hit. The strikes also targeted the country's main port, the national parliament building, and even Hugo Chavez's mausoleum. Dozens of people—both military and civilians—were killed. The operation was prepared with the participation of the CIA, the NSA, and U.S. geospatial intelligence agencies.

Dan Kain, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (U.S.):

"After months of our intelligence operatives searching for Maduro and studying how he moves, where he lives, where he goes, what he eats, what he wears, what pets he has, in early December, our forces were put on high alert, waiting for a series of coinciding events. The key was choosing the right day to maximize the element of surprise and minimize the risk to those accused, so that, as the president said, they could be brought to justice. For weeks, including Christmas and New Year’s, the U.S. armed forces remained ready, patiently awaiting orders."

Dan Kain, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (U.S.)

It is known that the initial planned start date of the operation was Christmas. The reason for the postponement is unknown. There is speculation that the symbolism — the current administration’s love for "the pretty picture" — played a role.

Six years ago, on January 3, by Trump’s order, the U.S. military eliminated one of Iran’s most influential officials, General Soleimani. On the same day, January 3, 1990, during a U.S. operation called "Right Action," Panamanian leader Noriega was captured. This is a direct precedent: the leader of Panama was accused of "drug trafficking," tried in an American court, and sentenced to 40 years in prison. The invasion and overthrow of Noriega secured the U.S. interests in the Panama Canal.

The aggression against Venezuela is built on the same foundation — control over resources. Donald Trump framed the pretext with common and uncontroversial formulations — protecting national interests, fighting drugs, justice, and democracy. But then came a more convincing reason — oil.

"We built Venezuela’s oil industry with American talent, determination, and skill, but the socialist regime stole it from us under previous administrations, and they stole it by force. It became one of the largest thefts of American property in our country’s history," noted the American leader.

Donald Trump, President of the United States

The U.S. believes that Venezuela, after nationalizing the oil sector in 1976, stole assets from American companies. Before that, U.S. entrepreneurs controlled nearly 98% of the country’s oil production, taking the majority of revenues and leaving Venezuela with minimal benefits. Caracas’s actions were justified as following national interests, with some American companies receiving compensation, which some considered insufficient.

Now Washington intends to regain what was lost. Trump announced that the U.S. is ready to take control of Venezuela until a necessary transition of power is ensured. When exactly this will happen is not specified. It is known that control and even profits from the oil sector will also pass to Americans.

"As for other countries needing oil, we are engaged in the oil business ourselves. We will sell it to them. We’re not saying we won’t get the oil into our hands. In other words, we will sell oil, probably in much larger volumes because they could not produce it in such quantities due to poor infrastructure," Trump emphasized.

Donald Trump, President of the United States

A sharp condemnation of the aggression and gross encroachment on sovereignty came from Russia, China, Cuba, Mexico, Turkey, Iran, Serbia, Syria, and key Latin American countries — Colombia, Brazil, and Chile.

Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of Cuba:

"Cuba condemns and rejects these actions as an act of state terrorism. The criminal attack on our (Latin) America, a zone of peace, a violation of the sovereignty of a country that is a symbol of independence, dignity, and solidarity, as well as an unacceptable encroachment on international law."

Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of Cuba

Gabriel Boric, President of Chile:

"Sovereignty is the most important guarantee that protects countries from external forces, arbitrariness, and the law of the strongest. Today it is Venezuela; tomorrow, it could be anyone else. Similarly, the threat of unilateral external control over natural or strategic resources poses a serious violation of the principle of territorial integrity and jeopardizes the security, sovereignty, and stability of all the region's states. If they can do this there, why can't they do it in other countries in the future? This fact is part of a disturbing geopolitical context in which power more and more often replaces rules as a mechanism for resolving international conflicts. Normalizing this logic undermines the multilateral system, weakens democracy globally, and subjects all countries—especially those with less power—to unilateral decisions imposed by military force."

Gabriel Boric, President of Chile

At the initiative of Belarus, a phone call took place between Minsk and Caracas. During the conversation, Belarusian Foreign Minister expressed support for the Venezuelan government. The Belarusian foreign ministry strongly condemns U.S. armed aggression.

Ruslan Varankov, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department, Belarusian MFA:

"Belarus declares its unwavering support for the legitimate government of Venezuela and joins the call for an urgent convening of the UN Security Council, which bears the main responsibility for maintaining peace."

Ruslan Varankov, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department, Belarusian MFA

Protests in support of Venezuela took place around the world — in Greece, Germany, France, Italy, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

"Military invasions or covert operations are acts of international state terrorism. This military aggression is part of a long-term hybrid warfare strategy — sanctions, financial blockades, deals, asset confiscation, propaganda, and destabilization," said a protester from Spain.

Protester from Spain

"The U.S. administration claims it intervened in the illegal drug trade. Nicolás Maduro is called a cartel leader. These are false motives. In reality, they wanted to seize Venezuelan oil and also aimed to change power in the Bolivarian Republic, which opposes U.S. hegemony in the Latin American region," said a protester from France.

Protester from France

"Trump, at the press conference, referred to the Monroe Doctrine, and they follow it. They believe Latin America is their backyard, and they can do whatever they want using regional resources. Their imperialism will continue to destroy countries until they are exhausted of resources because their own resources are depleted, and they want to take ours," explained a protester from Costa Rica.

Protester from Costa Rica

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has not yet decided how the further intervention in Venezuela will look, what the transitional government will be, or whether to deploy U.S. troops on Venezuelan soil. Defense Secretary Hegseth does not rule out full-scale invasion. Currently, the main condition for a peaceful sky over the country is the demand from the White House to acting President Delsi Rodriguez — to follow Washington’s will. She also calls for the immediate release of Maduro.

Delsi Rodriguez, Acting President of Venezuela:

"On behalf of the National Defense Council, we demand the immediate release of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Silia Flores. The only president of Venezuela is Nicolás Maduro!"

Delsi Rodriguez, Acting President of Venezuela

Maduro has been transported to New York. The charges include those already filed against Venezuela’s leader in 2020, as well as current charges: drug-terrorism, drug importation, possession of weapons and explosive devices, and others.

Washington’s actions violate international law. The European Union largely has not spoken out against it. Meanwhile, the new U.S. National Security Strategy not only states that Latin America is a U.S. influence zone but also indicates that Washington, in its current form, does not intend to do business or cooperate with Europe.