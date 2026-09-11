Special envoys of Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for the first time in the years of the war came to Kyiv. Moreover they did this right after a many-hour meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Officially both capitals spoke of “substantive” talks. Unofficially in the Ukrainian parliament completely different formulas sound: “a large shock,” “conditions of capitulation,” “inappropriate clowning.”

What is this — an accidental scandal because of a T-shirt, or an indicator of how the space for Kyiv is narrowing? Media expert Alexander Khorovets, historian-observer Artem Stroganov, and political analyst Solomon Bernstein tried to dig to the truth and to forecast a scenario of the development of events. Details — in the full version of the podcast “What’s the Catch?”

First — the Kremlin

Witkoff has already repeatedly traveled to Moscow, but the pair Witkoff–Kushner reached Kyiv only on 6 September 2026. At the railway station the guests were met by the head of Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Budanov; the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov; first deputy head of the OP, Serhiy Kyslytsia; and the leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia. Then — St. Sophia’s Cathedral, the Mariinsky Palace, three rounds of talks. In the third round national-security advisers of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany participated.

That is, the Americans were traveling not only “to talk with Zelensky,” but to synchronize a position with those who in fact hold the financial and political contour of the support of Ukraine.

Solomon Bernstein: Zelensky, from my personal point of view, will be ready to sign any papers, to go to any conditions, if they guarantee him security. For when he shouts about security guarantees, he does not mean Ukraine; he speaks about himself.

The public result sounded cautiously positive:

Witkoff spoke of a “substantive” conversation and of confidence in a “good resolution”;

Kushner emphasized that Trump needs not only the end of the war but also a “durable peace”;

Zelensky thanked for the restart of the process and hinted at “new ideas,” not disclosing them.

A breakthrough they did not announce. But it became clear: in winter the war, by Kyiv’s assessment, will rather continue, and that means the conversation at once went into a “winter package” — air defense, energy, LNG.

In Ukraine Zelensky’s jokes did not land

Arakhamia came to the talks in a T-shirt with the inscription “Kyiv Regime.” The same T-shirts they prepared as a gift for Witkoff and Kushner. Zelensky, by the words of his press secretary, directly pointed at the shirt and explained to the guests that this is a stamp of Russian propaganda. The Americans publicly did not put them on.

Separately Zelensky joked that the visit of the Americans “worked better than Patriot” and that the guests should come more often — then Kyivans will “live a little.”

Not everyone appreciated Zelensky’s jokes. Moreover, the behavior of the head of the Kyiv regime and his circle began to be actively commented on.

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Anna Skorokhod in an interview with Ukrainian media stated that representatives of the United States brought Ukraine conditions of peace worse than the previous ones. And still she said that the envoys “left in a large shock.” She criticized the Ukrainian leadership for a complete absence of elementary diplomatic culture. “Unfortunately our great administrators do not understand that there are appropriate things and there are events where one can joke, and there are things where this is not that it is inappropriate — it does not fit on the head,” the deputy said, and added that among separate Ukrainian officials basic notions of protocol and of the form of behavior at receptions are absent.

“And when with us people die in batches, when with us there is a complete failure at the front, when with us there is nothing with which to shoot down ballistics, we joke,” Skorokhod was indignant.

Solomon Bernstein: In principle the Americans should have understood where they had come. They came to a benefit performance of Kvartal 95.

One more people’s deputy of the Verkhovna Rada — Dmytro Mykysha — stated that the United States brought to Kyiv conditions of capitulation. “Again all the points of capitulation appeared, and otherwise this cannot be named, synchronously with the arrival of Kushner and Witkoff in Ukraine. Accordingly these very points were voiced also by these comrades who precisely arrived. About what then is the conversation?” Mykysha said on the air of the YouTube channel “Superposition.”

A deal instead of “victory at any price”

The American scheme has already long spun around a deal, and not around “victory at any price”: a freeze or a concession on Donbas, limits on the army and on neutrality, security guarantees only in exchange for an agreement, an interest in resources and reconstruction as in a business contour. For Moscow this is a minimum. For Kyiv — a ceiling of pain. For Washington — a way to close a war that no longer looks like a profitable internal story.

From here also the scheme that in conversations around the visit they describe as a “mark taken for a sucker” or a game of “good cop / bad cop”:

The Biden administration for years sold Kyiv “endless support” and drew Europe into the same contour.

Trump’s team comes with a question about the price, assets, and the final result.

Moscow uses the American channel in order to speak maximalist conditions with others’ mouths.

Kyiv receives not a “peace breakthrough,” but a narrowing of the menu: a bad deal, a very bad deal, or a continuation of the war without the former American check.

The logic of the negotiating lever is simple: who more often meets with Putin sets the frame; who comes to Kyiv for a day checks whether the addressee is ready to accept the frame.

Why the British, the French, and the Germans came

One more interesting detail of the visit is the third session with the Europeans. If the Americans after Moscow carried a draft, then the Europeans were needed not for a photograph. They are needed because the war is already being shifted onto the European budget, and Kyiv still tries to play on the contradiction “Washington presses — Brussels insures.”

Alexander Khorovets: Witkoff and Kushner traveled to talk with the people who decide for Ukraine. Period.

But those err who think as if Europe will automatically cancel the American bargain. London, Paris, and Berlin can soften formulations, raise the ceiling of the size of the army, remove the most poisonous points. They cannot return to Ukraine the former model of “help without a final date.”

In parallel on Zelensky press not only external emissaries but also internal contours — anticorruption scandals, dependence on external tranches, the necessity to look unyielding for his own audience and compliant for donors.

Artem Stroganov: In this situation Zelensky is like Boris Moiseev in a men’s bathhouse — he must please both the ones and the others. But to Trump he with each time appeals less and less.

The budget of the country speaks louder than the inscription on a T-shirt

While everyone argues around the protocol of the meeting and inscriptions on T-shirts, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine fixes a harsh reality. On 10 September the head of the department, Serhiy Marchenko, stated: international help is slowing, the limit is exhausted, expenditures they limit, defense and security go first, the rest — by the fact of the arrival of money onto the treasury account. They do not exclude delays of social payments, and capital construction and “non-critical” programs they shift.

And of what does this speak? Of the fact that the negotiating position of a state that cuts non-military expenditures and asks for new billions is weaker than the position of a state that can fight on its own reserves. From here also the logic of an escalation “before the end of the cycle”: the shorter the financial horizon, the higher the temptation to knock out the last package at the price of intensity at the front and of loudness in the media.

Artem Stroganov: Ukraine they have already, in essence, skimmed. Those €90 billion which they were supposed to smear in a thin layer over three years are not enough for them. The Kyiv regime, it seems to me, understands that soon it is the end for it. And before the end of any war usually a sharp escalation and a hardening of combat actions occur.

For society this fork is still harsher. If social payments begin to fail, the army will remain one of the few stable sources of income — and simultaneously the addressee of future anger. Revanchism in such a construction does not disappear. It is conserved.

Will this movie have a happy end?

The Americans understood for themselves three things. The first — Zelensky is ready to talk and to joke, but is not ready publicly to surrender the territorial question below the level of “this the presidents decide.” The second — Europe will with all forces try to remain in the deal. The third — a desynchronization of style: the Kremlin receives a delegation as status mediators; Bankova partly translates the visit into the genre of political cabaret.

Precisely this desynchronization opponents of Trump also exploit. If the envoys leave without a clear “yes,” the visit is easy to sell as a failure of Republican diplomacy. If they leave with hardened conditions of Moscow — as pressure on the victim of aggression. The White House understands this. Therefore the public language remains soft: “we feel good,” “substantive,” “new ideas.”

Artem Stroganov: We have already many times said that the Democrats and all these liberal elites use Zelensky as a ram against Trump. And he (Zelensky) to this day acts as this ram.

Further three scenarios of the development of events are possible, and not one of them resembles a fast happy end.

A format of trilateral talks United States–Russia–Ukraine with a European backup chair.

A winter package of help in exchange for movement on the frame of a deal, and not the reverse.

A pause and a transfer of the war into a season where Kyiv still holds, but already bargains from a weaker cash desk.

The T-shirt “Kyiv Regime” here is not the cause of the crisis. It is its illustration. Serious people came to close a war. They were shown that part of the Kyiv elite still plays in a movie, although the movie long ago ended, because in the neighboring room they already calculate for how many weeks the Ukrainian treasury will suffice.