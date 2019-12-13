PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
U.S. activist interrupts Blinken's speech in Senate

U.S. activists disrupted the U.S. Secretary of State Blinken's speech to the Senate. Several people came to the hearing with placards. And one of the activists demanded that peace talks began instead of pumping Kiev with weapons at the expense of American taxes. The woman was harshly escorted out of the hall and handcuffed.

Blinken had intended to "sneak in" the State Department's budget bill to address Ukraine. However, after the incident, the meeting was adjourned.

