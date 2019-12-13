3.42 RUB
U.S. intelligence recognizes that Russia does not want a conflict
A kind of response to Zelensky's scaremongering about the Kremlin's attack on Europe. Russia does not want a direct conflict with NATO and the forces of the United States. This has already been recognized even by the U.S. intelligence.
In a report published by the office of the head of US national intelligence, it says that Moscow will continue asymmetric activities, but at a level that will not lead to a global conflict.
At the same time, the U.S. intelligence community warned that Russia is a "resilient and capable" adversary.
