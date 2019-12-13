PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
U.S. companies getting ready for mass layoffs

The news portal "Business Insider" warns about mass layoffs in American companies. According to its data, this year 38% of companies are preparing staff reductions. Another 52% of organizations said that they may suspend hiring. Companies such as Amazon, Nike, Intel and Citigroup are planning to lay off employees or have already started to do so.

