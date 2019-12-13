American media: if Kamala Harris is elected president, there is high probability of legalization of pedophilia in the United States

American media report that in the case of election of President Kamala Harris, there is a high probability of legalization of pedophilia in the United States. This idea has already expressed her Vice Tim Walls. He believes that punishment for this type of crime should be excluded from the criminal code. Moreover, the probable vice president as governor of Minnesota signed a bill in which pedophilia is called a form of sexual orientation. Because of this, a loud scandal raged for a long time in the state. The issue of pedophilia is sure to be the subject of heated election debates. In September, Kamala Harris will have three live meetings with Donald Trump.