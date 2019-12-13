3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Capitulation and betrayal - that's how U.S. lawmakers dubbed U.S. Senate bill
Capitulation and betrayal - that's how American lawmakers dubbed the bill of the U.S. Senate. The issue of border control was tied to help Ukraine, Israel and other allies of Washington. They allocate three times less to border security than to support the Kiev regime. Biden urged congressmen to approve the bill on an expedited basis, but the speaker of the House of Representatives has already said that the document is doomed to failure.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All