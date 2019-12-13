PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Capitulation and betrayal - that's how U.S. lawmakers dubbed U.S. Senate bill

Capitulation and betrayal - that's how American lawmakers dubbed the bill of the U.S. Senate. The issue of border control was tied to help Ukraine, Israel and other allies of Washington. They allocate three times less to border security than to support the Kiev regime. Biden urged congressmen to approve the bill on an expedited basis, but the speaker of the House of Representatives has already said that the document is doomed to failure.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All