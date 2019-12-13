How American analysts perceive the intention of Eurasia to create a common security space. Is Ilon Musk right in the statement that the world is moving towards the third world, why the U.S. and the EU believe that China is a monster. East and West's conflicting interests in Ukraine, the Middle East and other points on the map that could get hot.

"It is appropriate to ask the question: are we on the brink of a nuclear war that is about to happen? We need to move away from that edge immediately. The Ukrainian crisis, the Israel crisis and the Gaza crisis are creating a situation in which a major superpower nuclear conflict could occur. Therefore, an institution of international relations like the United Nations must be modernized. If nothing depends on it, what good is it? It could intervene and resolve conflicts if necessary to restore and preserve peace. And its danger level has never been higher."