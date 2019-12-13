Americans get poorer during past 43 years

There has been no real wages growth in U.S. for 43 years - Americans are only getting poorer. A study of the U.S. economy was completed by the Center for the Study of China and Globalization. For example, last year, the real wages fell by 5% at once due to a high level of inflation. There is a rapid concentration of capital in the country; at the same time, the political weight of owners of large fortunes is seen growing. But ordinary citizens have practically no influence on state administration. The Center for the Study of China and Globalization came to the conclusion that modern America should not be called a democracy, but an oligarchy.