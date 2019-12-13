PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Americans mined Nord Stream, and detonation was carried out by Norwegian intelligence officers - Seymour Hersh

An article by Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh was published in the New Yorker. Based on the results of his own investigation, he claims that the Americans mined the Nord Streams and the Norwegian secret service officers detonated it.

The mines were planted during the exercise in the North Sea in June. According to Hersh, President Biden hesitated for nine months before approving the operation.

And another publication, The American Conservative, published an article analyzing the situation with the notorious "Russiagate". All the accusations against Trump about his ties to Russia turned out to be a campaign of planned and shameless lies. The "Russiagate" itself was investigated by a special commission and found to be untenable.

