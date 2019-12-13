Americans afraid of going outside to avoid being killed

Americans are extremely frightened of the deterioration of the criminal situation. This was revealed by a new poll of the company Gallup. About 40% of citizens avoid going out in the dark for fear of being killed.

It is noteworthy that only in the 90's such fears were stronger - then the authorities were powerless to curb crime in the largest cities in the United States. Now the trend is the same: street crime is breaking records, and mass shootings are more numerous than ever.