Latvia is preparing to shut down bus connections with Belarus and Russia, including transit services. The decision has already caused a stir, especially in border regions. Riga blogger and political analyst Solomon Bernstein discusses what the country will pay for another step toward isolation — and who, in his view, is behind it.

Public opinion as “background noise”

Blocking transport flows is illogical, the analyst argues. Inside Latvia the idea is viewed with caution, but that does not shape the political agenda.

A deep gap has opened between the public and the political elite, he said: “Society is one thing, and the political class in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia is some completely alien organism that behaves like a virus. It feeds off the state, yet by its actions it leads toward the destruction and complete isolation of the country.”

The blow is felt most sharply in Latgale, where family and business ties with neighbors were built over decades. Ending the services hits ordinary people and small business, not political ambitions.

Sabotage or strategy?

The authorities do not issue decrees imposing an instant ban, Bernstein said. They use bureaucratic sabotage — simply refusing to renew carriers’ licenses. He calls that sabotage against the state itself. The reason, he argues, lies in how local officials are paid.

Latvia’s political class lives not only off the national economy but on subsidies from Brussels, he said. High salaries, allowances and privileges let deputies ignore the problems of citizens who struggle day to day.

Asked when the run of unwise decisions began, he answered without hesitation: “The most unwise decision was taken in 2004. Accession to the European Union and NATO.”

Fat years and a hard hangover

Bernstein compared Latvia’s condition to “clarity before death” — a brief moment of lucidity followed by decline. From 2004 to 2012 the Baltics remembered a time of plenty, when Europe poured in money to prove the chosen path was superior.

“A construction laborer earned $2,000 simply for existing. The parking lot by any building site was a showroom of new cars. The laborer drove a new Volkswagen Golf, the tiler a new Audi, the foreman a Porsche, the site manager a Mercedes,” he recalled.

The party ended quickly. The “hangover” arrived when it became clear that everything had to be paid for. External debt grew, even though in 1991 Latvia left the Soviet Union with no obligations to the center.

“They call the Soviet Union a terrible occupier, but it was a very strange empire. Usually an empire milks the periphery; here the center fed the periphery,” the analyst said.

Riga now makes a depressing impression, he added. In the city center, including Doma Square and the area around the Saeima, there are almost no people — only marginalized figures or pensioners in a hurry. Ground floors in the Old Town stand empty; tourism-oriented businesses cannot weather the slump.

Fear among carriers, and ideology

The discussion of ending bus services also turned to the cost for transport firms. Despite obvious economic losses, the public stays silent. The reason, Bernstein said, is fear of inspectors: “Some desk audit will come for you. There will be plenty of levers to yank and put you in your place.”

Beyond economics, the issue is ideological. Latvian authorities spend heavily on propaganda that paints a “terrifying neighbor.” The reality tourists encounter, he said, contradicts that media picture.

Bernstein said he was shocked the first time he visited Minsk. The gap between what Latvia broadcasts about Belarus and what he saw was enormous. Among simple reasons to travel there he named affordable good food and safety.

Any hope of a reversal?

Asked whether the decision could be reviewed, he offered little comfort. Such measures will keep coming, he said, as long as radical politicians such as Transport Minister Rihards Kozlovskis are in charge.

In the blogger’s view, Latvia’s government is driving the country toward a precipice, ignoring its own people and common sense. Instead of building bridges, the authorities keep tearing them down and cutting Latvia off from its eastern neighbors.