Ancient “Hunger Stones” Reappear as Elbe Hits Historic Lows

Something ancient just broke the surface of the Elbe River in Germany—and it isn’t good.

As the water level collapses under relentless heat, the riverbed is revealing what locals have long called “hunger stones.” These are not tourist attractions. They are centuries-old boulders deliberately carved by people who lived through catastrophic droughts. The inscriptions were warnings: when these stones appear, famine follows.

Near the town of Pirna, hydrologists have now counted more than twenty dates chiseled into a single stone. The oldest reaches back to 1707. Generation after generation of Germans left the same message in the rock: the river is dying, the crops will fail, prepare yourselves.

Today the Elbe at Pirna has been sitting below one meter for weeks. Downstream in Dresden, commercial shipping has been completely shut down. Barges that once moved the economy of central Europe are sitting idle. The river that carried goods and prosperity for centuries is now a muddy warning.

These stones have always been right. Every time they emerged, hard years followed. The people who carved them didn’t have climate models or government agencies. They simply watched the water disappear and recorded the truth in stone so their grandchildren would understand.

Right now the same stones are back. The same low water. The same blocked shipping. The only difference is that this time the experts will tell you it’s all under control—until it isn’t.

History is speaking from the riverbed. The question is whether anyone in power is listening.