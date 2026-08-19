András Baka has inaugurated as President of Hungary. The National Assembly previously confirmed him for the post. The former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court was nominated by the ruling Tisza Party. The President of Belarus congratulated Baka on his election as President of Hungary and the upcoming St. Stephen's Day.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the vast historical experience and wisdom of the Hungarian people will continue to guide the country toward open and balanced cooperation on the global stage, including with Belarus, which, like Hungary, occupies a special place in the center of Europe – at the intersection of cultures and civilizations.