On December 9, Andrej Babiš became Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. His party won the October parliamentary elections and formed a coalition with the right-wing Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Motorists movement.

Babiš's accession to power has raised serious concerns among the Brussels leadership. According to Politico, the Czech Republic could now disrupt Western aid to Kiev. Moreover, Babiš could form an alliance with Hungary and "may tilt Central Europe in an anti-establishment direction." Politico clarifies: together with Orbán and Slovakia's Fico, Babiš could paralyze the European Commission on key issues.