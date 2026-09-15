Another Drone Shot Down in Lithuanian Airspace
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Another drone has been shot down over Lithuania. The wreckage has already been recovered and is under heavy police guard.
Without waiting for expert findings, Vilnius has begun promoting narratives that suit its own agenda. Government officials suggest the UAV might have veered off course and could be Ukrainian, while simultaneously hinting at alleged hybrid attacks by Russia.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has even urged citizens to get used to frequent incidents in the airspace.