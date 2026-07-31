A monument to Soviet soldiers has been dismantled in the Polish town of Pyrzyce, RIA Novosti reports.

The agency emphasized that the monument's demolition was organized at the initiative of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance.

During the work, contractors encountered technical difficulties – first, the lift failed to start, then the pneumatic manipulator failed to remove the monument's base for several hours.

"Ultimately, the monument was toppled to the ground. Acting Director of the Institute, Karol Polejewski, personally participated in this event," the agency reported.

The demolition has sparked a mixed reaction among local residents. Some opposed the demolition, calling the monument "part of history and memory," while others supported the authorities' decision.

According to the agency, a conflict even broke out between the participants, but thanks to the police presence, it did not escalate into a fight.

The joint Russian-Polish list of 1997 listed 561 monuments to Soviet soldiers in Poland. Currently, according to available information, only a few dozen such memorials remain in the country.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously stated that Poland, the Baltic states, and Ukraine continue to destroy monuments to Soviet soldiers with the support of the European Union and NATO. It also emphasized that the West, by waging war on memorial sites, is seeking to create a Russophobic front.