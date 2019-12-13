Another restless night in Georgia: aggression and violence against security forces

A pro-Western anti-government rally was once again held in Tbilisi. And as reported the patrol police, hundreds of people began to show aggression and violence at the rally. Provocateurs fired pyrotechnics at special forces, threw stones and bottles and tried to break through the wall of police shields.

In the middle of Rustaveli Avenue, radicals lit a bonfire, smashed video surveillance cameras and tried to build barricades of benches. The protesters were equipped with firecrackers and gas masks.

Nevertheless, security forces dispersed the rally using tear gas and water cannon. At the same time, a French citizen and part-time president of Georgia called on children to come out to the protests.