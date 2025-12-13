Another Round of Talks between Ukraine and United States Takes Place in Berlin

An important round of negotiations between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations took place in Berlin. The meeting focused on finding compromises to end the war, discussing security guarantees for Ukraine, and Kiev's possible abandonment of its NATO aspirations in exchange for alternative guarantees from the U.S. and EU.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was also present at the talks, but he left shortly after they began. The meeting lasted over five hours, and afterward, no one commented on the outcome. Only a short time later, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, announced on social media that significant progress had been made. He noted that the parties discussed a 20-point peace plan, the economic agenda, and other issues. Witkoff added that the delegations agreed to continue negotiations on December 15. German Chancellor Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to join them.