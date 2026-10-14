Anti-War Organization PeaceLink Demands Cancellation of NATO's Nuclear Exercises

Italians are demanding the immediate cancellation of NATO’s large-scale nuclear exercise, Steadfast Noon. A petition calling for this has been launched on an international platform by the prominent anti-war organization PeaceLink.

The petition states that conducting nuclear war drills involving 17 countries amidst critical geopolitical tensions amounts to direct escalation.

Activists are urging the Italian leadership to withdraw its consent for the use of national airbases for such exercises.