PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Anti-government rallies take place in Armenia - why do Pashinyan's actions only aggravate the situation?

A man had his hand torn off by a light and noise grenade at an anti-Pashinyan rally in Yerevan. Demonstrators were pushed back by police officers.

The session of the Armenian parliament was interrupted due to a scuffle between deputies. It started after Pashinyan called generals cowards and deserters. The leader of this country has been making a lot of harsh statements lately, including in respect of our country.

Belarus does not want to quarrel with Armenia, respects its people, is ready to continue building partnership relations within the framework of economic and military-political alliances. However, Pashinyan's actions aggravate the situation.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All