Anti-government rallies held in Israel

Anti-government rallies have again been held in Israeli cities. Participants demand early elections and an immediate deal on the release of hostages held by Hamas. Clashes broke out in Tel Aviv as the rally was dispersed, with detentions reported. Water cannons and mounted police were deployed against the demonstrators.

Israeli police also clashed with a group of orthodox believers. They were trying to enter the pilgrimage site on Mount Meron, where the Jewish holiday is traditionally celebrated. All activities related to the celebration were canceled due to fears that the area could be targeted by the Lebanese group Hezbollah. The standoff escalated into clashes as police tried to drive the pilgrims away