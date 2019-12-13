In Hungary, the police uncovered a large-scale conspiracy to carry out a coup d'état. 150 searches have been conducted. 11 people have been detained. The police confiscated explosives, Kalashnikov assault rifles, as well as other weapons. All detainees were members of the group "Scythian Hungary". They position themselves as ultranationalists. The coup d'état, according to the conspirators, was to save the country from the devastating consequences of the government policy. They tried to organize the overthrow at a time when Budapest's relations with the EU have sharply deteriorated. Now the country may be deprived the voice in the structures of the European Union. Prime Minister Orban is called "Putin's agent". The coincidence does not look coincidental. External pressure coincided too suspiciously with an attempted conspiracy.