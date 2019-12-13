Fires in Europe have destroyed 700,000 hectares of forest in 2022. This is an absolute record in the history of observation. Brussels tried to justify itself by saying that 29 airplanes, 8 helicopters and 370 firemen were sent to the countries of the community to extinguish fires within the framework of the EU civil defense mechanism. In addition, the satellite system Copernicus is actively used to monitor the spread of the fire. This summer was the hottest and driest on record for more than 130 years.