The trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States on the sidelines of the APEC summit has elicited different reactions across the world. Some see prospects for peace worldwide, while others are disappointed that there was no place for them at the negotiating table. Details are available in the “China On Air” project.

In any case, the meeting of Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump has been called historic, and the participants themselves did not expect such success. The conversation proved frank and trusting.

When the leaders of three of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council sit at the same table, it is clearly needed by all. At the very least, to understand whether the world’s strong powers are ready to negotiate and discuss pressing problems, and to study one another’s red lines. The summit in Shenzhen provided such a chance.

The historic meeting — that is how it is described in the media — was preceded by bilateral talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit. The leaders of Russia and the United States focused mainly on resolving the Ukrainian conflict. Although the meeting was brief, lasting only about 40 minutes, the tone from the outset appeared quite positive.

Negotiations with Vladimir Putin laid the groundwork for the subsequent successful trilateral meeting of Russia, the United States and China, Donald Trump stated already during his bilateral with Xi Jinping. By and large, that discussion concerned trade and economic relations between the key global players. It will be recalled that in May Trump made a state visit to China; the trip helped bring greater balance to the two countries’ trade relations. “History teaches that good relations between major states make the world safe, while confrontation between them plunges this world into chaos” — a quote from the Chinese leader during the protocol part of the trilateral summit. Chinese philosophy of goodwill in all its glory.

“Peace is the eternal aspiration of human society. Our planet has experienced more than 10,000 wars, and the two largest of them brought humanity unprecedented severe suffering. To this day, more than 60 local conflicts still smoulder in the world. History teaches the most instructive lessons. We must preserve historical memory and open the future by relying on the past. Today’s world has long ceased to consist of isolated islands. I often say that humanity lives in one global village. We prosper and suffer together as a single whole. We share the same destiny. In this global village, major states bear a special responsibility,” Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised.

On a number of issues on the international agenda, the positions of Moscow, Beijing and Washington coincide, including on the settlement of regional conflicts. If the major players can work constructively and as partners, their contribution to strengthening security and stability in the world will be substantial. The main thing is to stand firmly on the foundation of respect, equality and observance of the balance of interests.

“Our three states are united not only by the status of victors in the Second World War, but above all by shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. We stood at the origins of the creation of the United Nations, and therefore it is our task to preserve and strengthen the system of international law that took shape with the formation of this universal organisation, including the UN Charter and the principles enshrined in it,” Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

The historic summit provides a chance to find new opportunities and approaches to resolving a whole range of important issues, US President Donald Trump said.

“In the past, leaders too often avoided communicating with countries with which they had disagreements. We take the opposite view and are absolutely convinced of it. The old school that refused to discuss problems never managed to solve any of them. Therefore, rejecting opportunities for dialogue and discussion has never led to the establishment of peace. Together we are choosing a different path,” the American president noted.

At the meeting, which lasted an hour and a half — 30 minutes longer than planned — the leaders of the three leading states discussed the Ukrainian crisis, the Middle East and the situation on the Korean Peninsula. On many topics the trio indeed holds different views and positions, yet on the question of maintaining peace throughout the world there is nonetheless a common opinion.

“This meeting is also a new practice for promoting a new type of interstate relations. It has the right to be called a significant innovative undertaking in the history of international relations. Moreover, the meeting clearly demonstrated the readiness of the three states to assume responsibility before the world. At present, changes in the world unseen for centuries are accelerating, and various risks and challenges are arising. Under these conditions, the international community is showing an unprecedented aspiration for peace and stability, calling on major countries to strengthen ties and coordination,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

The aim of the meeting was to seek mutually acceptable solutions for the three countries, primarily in the sphere of security, Vladimir Putin said at the final press conference.

Following the meeting, a Declaration on Peace was adopted — a trilateral document that, although general in nature, nevertheless consolidates the main messages of the encounter. It addresses the need to reform the UN and to observe the immunities of official representatives of states. Putin, Xi and Trump also confirmed that there can be no winners in a nuclear war. Moscow, Beijing and Washington will conduct dialogue on reducing nuclear risks; structures of the type of the International Criminal Court are mentioned. They must not abuse their powers, the document notes. For the benefit of all countries, Russia, China and the United States also agreed to increase the production and supply of petroleum products.

The meeting of the three largest players in one place also took place thanks to another information occasion — the APEC summit and the 33rd informal meeting of the leaders of the grouping’s countries. Why is this region important? In percentage terms, the Asia-Pacific region accounts for almost 40 % of the planet’s population, more than 60 % of global GDP and about half of the total volume of world trade. New technologies are emerging here, and the economy is moving into the digital era at an accelerated pace.