APEC Summit Opens in Shenzhen: The World Awaits the Historic Meeting of Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump

The attention of the whole world is fixed on the Chinese city of Shenzhen, where high-level events of the APEC summit are taking place these days.

“The path to the common good is to move forward with the times,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping declared in a programmatic speech. Ahead is expected the historic meeting of Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Presidential and government aircraft of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region are flying into the Celestial Empire. Official Beijing is becoming the chair of APEC for the third time. The situation in the world suggests the agenda: instead of routine protocol speeches it is important to concentrate attention both on impulses for the world economy, and on global challenges, and on an equal multipolarity of the world.

Finding drivers for the growth of world trade is, to put it mildly, no simple task in the conditions in which the world exists today. Having sufficient determination to advance a constructive agenda, the Asia-Pacific region can become a key element in this process. China is ready to set an example and is opening its market to the world, which is what PRC Chairman Xi Jinping spoke about.

Xi Jinping, Chairman of the PRC:

“The path to the common good is to move forward with the times. APEC was formed in the era of dynamically developing economic globalisation and serves as an impetus for the Asia-Pacific region, which is going in the vanguard of the trends of the times. This year China is chairing APEC for the third time. We are ready, together with all partners, to move forward resolutely and boldly, jointly striving to build an Asia-Pacific community for the sake of the common prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region.”

The APR (as the region is briefly called) is becoming the centre of the global economy, the main industrial and technological hub of the entire planet. More than 60 percent of the world’s direct foreign investment is located in this part of the globe.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

“The changes have mainly occurred thanks to the developing countries of Asia. They have made a gigantic leap forward. From the periphery of economic processes, the world factory where Western companies as a rule placed only assembly production, they have become leaders of global development, locomotives of innovation; they themselves set the long-term vector in the most complex machine-building and robotics.”

In Shenzhen these days representatives of the world business community are speaking substantively at the summit forums. Issues of international trade, regional economic integration, investment cooperation and artificial intelligence are being discussed. It is important to create an open ecosystem where the advantages can be felt by everyone, and not only by the largest economies.

But, perhaps, an obvious fact — the main reason why this summit is receiving close attention — is the scheduled trilateral meeting of Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. It is already being called historic.

Many Western analysts have already managed to dub it Yalta 2.0. However, no global repartition is planned: it is expected that there will be an exchange of views on issues of maintaining peace and strengthening strategic stability in relations between major countries.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund:

“Undoubtedly, there is significant, intense focus on the trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States. Many consider that this is a landmark historic event, because in many respects these countries can jointly determine important things in geopolitics. Therefore all attention is, of course, fixed on this meeting, but work is also going on outside this meeting. For example, Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner were supposed to participate in the American delegation, but they are now working with European partners, explaining to them a possible structure of European security.”

However, the leaders of Russia, China and the United States managed to exchange a few phrases at the ceremonial reception before the traditional “family photo” for large-scale events.

Chinese media on the eve of the historic meeting are emphasising an important thesis: the ability to mobilise the resources that the leaders of major countries possess means that their personal meetings also have deep and far-reaching significance. Face-to-face dialogue will make it possible to transform consensus into concrete actions and results.